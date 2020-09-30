Tie normalization with Zionist regime, Trump’s campaign hype

Abbas Golroo Head of Iran-Palestine Parl. Friendship Group met and held talks with Palestinian Ambassador to Iran Salah Al-Zawawi on Tue.

In this bilateral meeting, Golroo pointed to the support of Islamic Republic of Iran for the cause of Palestinian nation against excessive demands of the Zionist regime and added, “Supporting the oppressed nation of Palestine is one of the main goals of the Islamic Revolution and Islamic Republic of Iran will always defend the rights of this nation and high position of first qibla of Muslims.”

“I firmly believe that struggle of Palestinian people and resistance movements will continue until the expulsion of Zionists from the occupied lands and territories, and Islamic Republic of Iran will accompany the resistance path of Palestinian people in this regard,” he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Golroo considered the developments of region regarding normalization of ties with the Zionist regime as propaganda hype of US President Trump in upcoming election and added, “The unconstructive behavior of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain in establishing relations with the occupying regime of Israel is not welcomed even by people of these two Arab countries and Islamic Republic of Iran considers this vicious compromise a betrayal to the values of Islamic Ummah and Palestinian cause.”

Palestinian envoy to Iran, for his part, called the normalization of ties of some Arab states with the occupying regime of Israel as an American plan based on helping security and temporary stability of Zionists in the region.

He pointed out that the plan to compromise with the Zionist regime does not have a good result for regional countries, adding, “Resistance movement in the region will give a crushing and decisive response to this unconstructive behavior."

Salah Al-Zawawi took this opportunity to express his thank to the firm and decisive position of Leader of the Islamic Revolution for the Palestinian people and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran is a pioneer in strengthening unity and amity in the Islamic world and Palestinian people always appreciate the key and fundamental role and support of Leader and Islamic Revolution in difficult situation in Palestine.”

