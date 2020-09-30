Netanyahu seeking to deceive public opinion with bogus shows

Using the tribune of international communities, Netanyahu continues telling lies and tries to deceive public opinions and international communities with ridiculous shows in order to prevent criminal leaders of this regime from being tried in international courts, Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Wednesday.

In response to a question on the new show of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, Khatibzadeh considered these remarks as another aspect of a series of puppet shows which stems from his conspiratorial mind and counter-intelligence campaign of the regime's spy agencies.

The prime minister of bogus, occupying and child-killing Zionist regime continues to lie using the tribune of international communities and tries to deceive the public opinions and international communities with ridiculous shows in order to prevent the criminal leaders of this regime from being tried in international courts, he reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the spokesman pointed to the nature of occupation, deception and racism of this regime and added, “Given its possession of hundreds of nuclear warheads, Zionist regime is the greatest global threat for peace and security.”

In his speech at the UN General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu angrily acknowledged the growing and rising power of the Islamic Republic of Iran and said that upon signing and sealing JCPOA and lifting of sanctions on Iran, the world powers opened the "tiger cage".

On Tuesday and at the last day of 75th session of the UN General Assembly meeting, Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump for withdrawing from JCPOA. Making the repeated and false claim that "Iran is seeking a nuclear weapon.” He lashed out at the UN, which has so far ignored his allegations against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program and also strongly criticized the UN Security Council for opposing the Trump administration's anti-Iranian actions.

