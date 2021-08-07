Zionists' threats against Tehran nothing but a joke

The chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee reacted to recent baseless claims leveled by the Zionist Regime, saying that the Zionist regime's threatening to attack Iran is nothing but a joke and they know it well.

The United States and the Zionists should know that as usual, their threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran are ineffective and vain, Abbass Golroo said.

Today, the power of the Resistance has penetrated all over the region, and when the Zionists seek to attack the Lebanese Resistance, they do this with many calculations, he said.

But they still get the hardest and strongest responses, he added.

Golroo went on to say, "Such threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the UN Security Council's involvement in this issue and etc. won't prevent the Islamic Republic of Iran from continuing on its path."

After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the country has never backed down or changed its course under any threat, even during the imposed war, the Iranian lawmaker said.

Today, Resistance has changed the equations in the West Asian region, and the United States has no choice but to leave the region, Golroo stressed.

RHM/FNA14000516000530