'Tel Aviv regime hatching plot for SA breakdown'

In a tweet, he wrote:" UAE's normalization of ties w/the Zionists is only the betrayal job of Abu Dhabi, and not other emirates."

"In the Head of Mossad's trip to Manama, Bahraini Al-Khalifa & Saudi Al-Salman are just puppets of Washington & London. #Israel is hatching the plot for KSA's breakdown," he added.

On September 15, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed US-brokered normalization agreements with the Israeli regime at the White House — a move that was condemned by the Palestinian government and people as a betrayal of their cause.

The UAE and Bahrain justified their deals with the Zionists as a means to stop the annexation plans in the West Bank and bring peace to the region. This comes as the Israeli regime is still going ahead with its expansion plans despite the deals.

