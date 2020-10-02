  1. Politics
Oct 2, 2020, 11:59 AM

Advisor:

'Tel Aviv regime hatching plot for SA breakdown'

'Tel Aviv regime hatching plot for SA breakdown'

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says the Tel Aviv regime is hatching the plot for KSA's breakdown.

In a tweet, he wrote:" UAE's normalization of ties w/the Zionists is only the betrayal job of Abu Dhabi, and not other emirates."

"In the Head of Mossad's trip to Manama, Bahraini Al-Khalifa & Saudi Al-Salman are just puppets of Washington & London. #Israel is hatching the plot for KSA's breakdown," he added.

On September 15, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed US-brokered normalization agreements with the Israeli regime at the White House — a move that was condemned by the Palestinian government and people as a betrayal of their cause.

The UAE and Bahrain justified their deals with the Zionists as a means to stop the annexation plans in the West Bank and bring peace to the region. This comes as the Israeli regime is still going ahead with its expansion plans despite the deals.

HJ/5038096

News Code 164221

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News