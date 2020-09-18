Betrayers to Palestinian cause complicit in Zionists' crimes

In a tweet, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reacted to the compromise agreement between some Arab countries in the region and the Zionist regime.

"The betrayers to the Palestinian cause are complicit in all the crimes of the Zionist regime," he wrote, adding, "They kiss the hand of the oppressor eagerly and scratch on the face of the oppressed."

"They marked the second Nakba Day," Ghalibaf noted.

"There will be no solution to the Palestine's issue without the participation of the Palestinian people," he stressed.

On 11 September, the Israeli Regime and Bahrain agreed to normalize relations. The two countries decided to establish diplomatic ties a month after a similar deal was brokered by the United States between the Israeli Regime and the United Arab Emirates. Bahrain then became the fourth Arab country to recognize the Israeli Regime. The first two were Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

The Palestinian Authority condemned the US peace initiatives as biased in favor of the Zionist Regime and criticized the UAE and Bahrain for eroding the common Arab position, which offered normalization to the Israeli Regime as a reward for withdrawing from the "occupied territories".

