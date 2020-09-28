Trump using 'small' countries to rescue US out of troubles

Head of the Ideological-Political Bureau at the office of the Leader, Ali Saeedi, reacted to the recent tie normalization of UAE and Bahrain with the Zionist Regime. “The Leader considers the irrational action of the UAE leaders a betrayal to the Arab world, the Islamic world and the oppressed nation of Palestine,” he told Mehr News Agency,

Condemning the shameful deal of the century and the annexation of some parts of the lands of other countries to the occupied territories, the Leader’s Representative said, “Trump’s actions are actually the latest efforts of a bankrupt US president in the upcoming US presidential election.”

Some Arab countries like UAE and Bahrain pretended that they are defending Palestinians, he said, and added, “However, today, under the pressures of US administration, they have revealed their secret relations with the Zionist Regime and gained a bad reputation for the sake of US president.”

He also added, “It is a shame that Trump, as the president of a so-called superpower country, is using small countries like UAE and Bahrain to rescue himself out of US domestic problems."

RHM/5025569