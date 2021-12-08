Iran envoy warns of danger of ties normalizing with Zionists

Heading a delegation, Sheikh Nafez Azzam, a senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad's political bureau, met with the Iranian ambassador to Syria Mehdi Sobhani at the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

According to the Palestine Today website, the latest developments revolving around the issue of Palestine and the region as well as the ways to support the Palestinian cause were discussed in this meeting.

They also warned of the dangerous outcome of normalizing relations with the Zionist regime.

In the meeting, they also warned against malign attempts to conceal the crimes committed by the Zionist regime which endangers the security of the region.

Earlier, Ziad al-Nakhala, Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement said that Iran defends the Palestinian cause and considers Israel an enemy, and this position of Iran will never change.

