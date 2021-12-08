  1. Politics
Dec 8, 2021, 11:29 PM

Iran envoy warns of danger of ties normalizing with Zionists

Iran envoy warns of danger of ties normalizing with Zionists

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – The Iranian ambassador to Syria discussed the dangerous outcomes of normalizing relations with the Zionist regime with a senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad's political bureau.

Heading a delegation, Sheikh Nafez Azzam, a senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad's political bureau, met with the Iranian ambassador to Syria Mehdi Sobhani at the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

According to the Palestine Today website, the latest developments revolving around the issue of Palestine and the region as well as the ways to support the Palestinian cause were discussed in this meeting.

They also warned of the dangerous outcome of normalizing relations with the Zionist regime.

In the meeting, they also warned against malign attempts to conceal the crimes committed by the Zionist regime which endangers the security of the region.

Earlier, Ziad al-Nakhala, Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement said that Iran defends the Palestinian cause and considers Israel an enemy, and this position of Iran will never change.

RHM/FNA14000917000602

News Code 181561
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181561/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News