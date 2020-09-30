Resistance martyrs' bloods to void compromise with Zionists

Shamkhani in a tweet on Wednesday wrote, "On the twentieth anniversary of the martyrdom of the Palestinian child Muhammad al-Durrah, what is the response of the compromising rulers with the child-killing Zionist regime to the Islamic world and the oppressed people of Palestine?"

"The result of the compromise is the greater arrogance of the Zionist regime in the continuation of child-killing," he added.

"The blood of the martyrs of the resistance will void this shameful compromise," he said.

The Muhammad al-Durrah incident took place in the Gaza Strip on 30 September 2000, on the second day of the Second Intifada, during widespread protests and riots throughout the Palestinian territories against Israel regime's military occupation. Jamal al-Durrah and his 12-year-old son, Muhammad, were filmed by Talal Abu Rahma, a Palestinian cameraman freelancing for France 2.

The footage shows the pair crouching behind a concrete cylinder, the boy crying and the father waving, then a burst of gunfire and dust. Muhammad is shown slumping as he is mortally wounded by gunfire, dying soon after.

ZZ/FNA13990709000442