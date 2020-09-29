Zionist regime enclosed within its retaining walls

He made the remarks on Tuesday noting that the discourse of Resistance has led to the unity and solidarity of Muslims in the region and the world and foiled US plots in the Middle East and further resulted in the defeat of the Zionist regime in a military confrontation with the Palestinian people.

Referring to the failure of the Deal of the Century, Velayati noted that the US and the Zionist regime are struggling to divert the public opinion by asking a number of Arab countries to normalize their relations with the Israeli regime.

He went on to say that the Zionist regime has targeted the first Qibla of the Islamic world for the past seventy years, adding that settlements, expelling Palestinian, brutal killing in camps, attacking holy sites, and committing genocide in Gaza and the West Bank are among the crimes of the Zionist regime.

Velayati further noted that the Zionist regime is enclosed within its retaining walls and the discourse of Resistance has brought awakening for nations.

He also maintained that the elites have the key role of guiding the Islamic world and explaining the consequences of normalization of relations with the Zionist Regime.

