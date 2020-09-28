‘The Unseen’ nominated for award at Poland's ANIMATOR Fest.

Directed and written by Behzad Nalbandi, ‘The Unseen’ is about a time when Tehran hosts foreign dignitaries, the local authorities clean up Tehran’s urban image through an ‘urban beautification’ process which includes the rounding up of unsavory characters from the city streets; i.e. drug addicts and prostitutes. The men are released after a few days but the women are kept as wards of the state in perpetuity.

‘The Unseen’ has taken part in the 35th International Documentary Film Festival Munich in Germany and 60th edition of Krakow Film Festival (KFF) in Poland, as well as Transilvania International Film Festival in Romania.

ANIMATOR is the biggest animated film festival in Poland. One of its important features is the International Competition of short and feature animated films.

The event will be held on October 3-9, 2020.

