Iranian short ‘Talker’ wins at Tirana Intl. FilmFest.

Written and directed by Mehrshad Ranjbar, the 12-minute short film tells the story of an old woman who has kept her sick husband for many years, but an incident disturbs the order of her life.

It was the first international appearance of ‘Talker’ in an international festival.

The cast of the short includes Maryam Nourafkan and Abbas Jalallou.

TIFF hosted 16 student films from Switzerland, Cuba, Germany, Poland, France, China, Austria, Denmark, Belgium and Iran.

The Tirana International Film Festival (TIFF) is one of the major annual events taking place in Tirana each year. It was the first international cinema festival in Albania. This cultural event was created in 2003 and is currently the most important cinematic event in Albania.

This edition of the event was held online due to the coronavirus pandemic in Tirana on September 19-25.

