"Rasoul's Sign" presented to Iranian composer Majid Entezami

In the meantime, the veteran and globally-acclaimed Iranian composer Loris Tjeknavorian in a video message aired in the closing ceremony of the festival also congratulated Entezami for receiving "Rasoul's Sign" memorial.

“You as a talented composer have properly served the countyr’s music and the Sacred Defense cinema,” Tjeknavorian added.

“You are a wonderful artist and I am proud of you,” he added.

The late Iranian film director, screenwriter, and cinematographer, Rasoul Mollagholipour’s works were mainly focused on the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) died of a heart attack at age 51 in 2007.

Inaugurated on September 21st, the first part of the event was wrapped up on 27th, coinciding with the Sacred Defence Week covering the sections "Health Defenders" and 21st to 27th November in sections "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition. "

MNA/PR