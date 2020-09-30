Shahab Hosseini, Mina Vahid win awards at San Francisco IFF

The 13th Annual Iranian Film Festival in San Francisco has announced the winners of the festival.

Iranian film 'Labyrinth' has won some award at this competition, including Best Film Award, Best Director Award, Best Actor, and Best Screenplay.

Shahab Hosseini has won the Best Actor award for his cast in 'Labyrinth'.

Mina Vahid has also won the Best Actress award for ' One Night in Tehran'.

Due to the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was held virtually on September 19-25, 2020.

Iranian Film Festival (IFF), the first independent Iranian film festival outside of Iran launched in 2008, is an annual event showcasing independent feature and short films made by or about Iranians from around the world. IFF is also a platform for the Iranian filmmakers living around the globe to express their vision and talent through the artistic medium of film.

ZZ/5036635