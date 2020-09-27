'Children of the Night' to vie at Busan Intl. Film Festival

The film, which was first shown at the 13th Iran International Documentary Film Festival 'Cinema Verite' last year, will have its debut international screening at the South Korean event in Busan.

The 83-minute-long documentary depicts the life of child soldiers at wars.

'Children of the Night' will compete with other films selected in the documentary competition section of this Asian event for the $ 10,000 prize.

In 2017, BIFF established the Kim Jiseok Award to remember and honour him for championing emerging filmmakers in Korea and around Asia for over 20 years.

The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) held annually in Haeundae-gu, Busan, South Korea, is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia. The first festival, held from 13 to 21 September 1996, was also the first international film festival in Korea.

The main focus of the BIFF is to introduce new films and first-time directors, especially those from Asian countries. Another notable feature is the appeal of the festival to young people, both in terms of the large youthful audience it attracts and through its efforts to develop and promote young talent.

The 25th edition of Busan International Film Festival will be held on 21-30 October, 2020.

ZZ/5033965