'Gracefully' wins at Intl. Golden Saffron Documentary Fest.

Arash Es'haghi received the statuette for the best film at the 21st Golden Saffron Documentary Film Festival in Turkey for his documentary Gracefully.

1400 documentaries from 97 countries participated in this edition of the festival.

The documentary won Best Director award at the Yamagata Film Festival in Japan last year and has previously been screened at festivals in New Orleans and Utah in US and Australia's Sydney and Sheffield Doc/Fest in the UK.

The aim of International Altn Safran Documentary Film Festival was to maintain the necessary sensitivity for the future generations of Safranbolu, the cultural values ​​that were found in Turkey in general, “to ensure continuity of protection by cultural infrastructure” and to update it through documentary film festival.

The event was held on September 25-27 in Safranbolu, Turkey.

