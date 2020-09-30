Iranian film critic named jury member at SCHLINGEL FilmFest.

According to Farabi Cinema Foundation, Hamed Soleimanzadeh, a critic, researcher and university lecturer, was selected as a jury member of FIPRESCI Prize at SCHLINGEL International Film Festival in Germany.

As an Iranian member of the jury, he will review 15 films from the main and competitive section of the festival along with two well-known critics from Turkey and Germany.

SCHLINGEL International Film Festival is an international film festival for children and young audiences. The festival began in 1996, and has taken place annually in Chemnitz ever since in the week before the Saxon Fall Break. The festival gives an overview of the newest international productions in the area of children and youth films.

The festival will be held on October 10-17, 2020 in Chemnitz, Germany.

