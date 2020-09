Directed, written, and produced by Ahmad Khoshniat, 'V. Cycle' has been accepted into the competition program of the 25th edition of the Linea d'Ombra Festival in Italy.

In three minutes and forty five seconds, ‘V. Cycle’ symbolically depicts the human condition against the invasion of different ideologies.

'V. Cycle' will compete with various animations from 23 countries.

This edition of the event was held online due to the coronavirus pandemic in Italy on October 24-31.

