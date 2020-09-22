Five committed Iranian cinema practitioners honored

According to the information headquarters of the 16th International Resistance Film Festival, the Iranian artists including Khosrow Sinaei, Hadi Meshkot, Hossein Fahimi, Homayoun Reza Atarodi, and Gholamreza Janatkhah Doust were commemorated in this ceremony.

Sinai: From Polish Immigration to Sacred Defence Narrative

Sinaei: He is a director, screenwriter, and documentary filmmaker, with a degree in directing and screenwriting from the Academy of Performing Arts and has a degree in music theory from the Vienna Conservatory.

In 1941-1942, he made the documentary of the "Lost Lament" about the emigration of thousands of Poles to Iran, and for this reason, he received the award of "Knight Cross of the Republic of Poland" from the Polish president.

One of the most important films of this director was "Bride of Fire", and he managed to win Crystal Simorgh for the best screenplay from the Fajr Film Festival.

"Colorful Island", "Blood Desert", "Like a Tale", "Conversation with the Shadow", "Carpet, Horse, Turkmen", "Fire Bride", "Autumn Alley", "In the Alleys of Love", "Friend at Home" "Lost Lament", "Inner Monster", "Long Live ..." and "Tehran Today" are some of the works of this director.

Sinai also has a remarkable record in the field of documentaries. "History Narrators", "Witnesses of History", "Songs of Silence", "Winning Plan", "Between Shadow and Light" and "Crossing I Do Not Know" are some of his works in the field of documentation.

Sinaei, was died in August 2020 due to a lung infection and coronavirus disease.

Meshkot: The story of 18 years of production in the cinema of Sacred Defence

He emigrated from his hometown of Kerman province to Tehran province at the age of 30. He was a photographer in more than 323 films. He entered in the field of film production after the victory of the Islamic Revolution and was one of the first producers who entered this field.

He also has produced "Border" film which has been written by Sirus Alvand and directed by Jamshid Heydari. His second film is "Vultures Die".

"Train" is another lasting work that was produced by Hadi Meshkot and directed by Amir Ghavidel, and of course, the play was made in memory of Faramarz Gharibian with Khosrow Shakibaei and Enayat Bakhshi. The last film that Meshkot made in Iranian cinema was the film "Eagles' Nest" written and directed by Kupal Meshkoot in 1378, which was also made in the genre of sacred defense. Finally, Meshkot died at the age of 90 on November 13, 2015, due to kidney and respiratory problems in Labbafinejad Hospital in Tehran.

Fahimi: From Martyrdom Document to Martyrdom Citation

Martyr Fahimi, a 70% veteran and a member of the faculty of Soura University, had lost one his arm and leg during the Sacred Defense.

He was born in Shiraz in 1343 and holds a bachelor's degree in cinema from the University of Arts, a master's degree in dramatic literature from Tarbiat Modares University, and a doctorate in art research from the University of Arts.

The Fahimi's works are "The Environment of Kohkluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad", "Ten Documentaries on Mosques and Cultural Activities in Fars Province", "Short Documentaries on Morning TV", "Documentary on the Funeral of the Martyrs of Shiraz", and a documentary on the death of Imam Khomeini.

He mentioned the story of "the beginning of an end", the feature film "Jungle Song", the movie "Saht", the documentary "Lost" and the documentary "Waiting". He finally martyred on December 16, 2016.

Atarodi: An experienced man in cinema

Atarodi started his musical activities in earnest in 1366. He started his professional career in cinema and in 1372 he worked as a composer in the movie "Ambassador Driver" directed by Habibaullah Bahmani and Shafi Agham Mohammadian. He also has worked as a composer in several series including "237 Grams" directed by Javad Mazdabadi and the "Cannibal".

In 1381, he received the award for the best music video for "The Width of Love" from the 9th International Sacred Defense Film Festival".

He was the composer of several other films including "Philadelphia" directed by Ismail Rahimzadeh and Seyed Mojtaba Asadipour, "Girls" directed by Qassem Jafari, "Behind the Fog" by Parviz Sheikh Tadi, "Chori" by Javad Ardakani, "The Last Battle" and "The Man Came" directed by Hamid Bahmani

"Reverse Effort" by Ali Asgari and "One Night a Stranger" directed by Hossein Ghasemi Jami.

He died in August 1399 due to coronavirus disease.

Jannatkhah: Director of thousands of hours of Holy Defence documentaries

Gholamreza Janatkhah Doost started his career in 1346 by directing several television documentaries. He took effective steps by producing and making fiction documentaries about war and became one of the well-known figures in this field.

He is a record-breaking documentary maker with more than 13,000 minutes of war documentaries. The 73-year-old director had dozens of documentaries on Sacred Defence Cinema, including "Maeda". Last year he dies due to cancer.

