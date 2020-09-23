Indian film 'My Mom' takes part in Resistance Intl. FilmFest.

At least 10 films have been entered to the Heath Defender section of the festival.

The films which are slated to compete in this sections are as follows:

"Times of COVID" by Partho Kar, "The Saviour" by Arjun Mukherjee, "Light in times of darkness" by Sourish Mitra, "Don't Panic, Man" by R. Sahil, "Freedom From Virus" by Arin Paul, "Mask" by Dr. Sweta Kumar Dash, "My Mom" by Rakesh Moirangthem, " Baang" by Junaid Imam Shaikh, " Sapno Ka shehar", "Walk and Talk with Corona-virus" by Er. Abdul Rashid Bhat.

Talking to the festival's reporter, Rakesh Moirangthem from India said his short film which has been submitted to this international cinematic event is " My Mom ".

He added his film narrates a short story about a Nurse, who is at the Frontline of treating COVID-19 patients and fighting courageously amidst this nationwide lockdown.

"It is our duty to love, support and salute these "Corona Warriors".," he added.

"During the pandemic situation of COVID-19 all the nurses and doctors who are working as a front lines away from home as I had heard it from newspaper and electronic media, then some ideas come to me as I also need to encourage their activities throughout visualization," he added.

"So, I had made contact with my student and made a plan to take the shooting at their respective homes," Moirangthem added.

He said during this pandemic all the doctors and nurses are facing a lot of problems towards their infected patients and while returning to their respective homes local communities are disturbing and discriminating them and not even allowed to back homes till this lockdown end. So I feel very much depressed and I think it is the time to give some awareness to the public and to encourage all the front lines.

He said my most embarrassing moment is, "I had to prepare for this shooting without crew members, makeup, lights etc... I just went with my cameraman and started the shooting at their respective House's at what was available there. Before the pandemic of COVID-19, I had some unfinished Manipuri Feature Films along with some new projects which were directed by me and I had taken a step to make further projects with the SOP given by the Government. I want to dedicate this short film to all the front lines who are working in the field of Medical lines and specially I want to give this short film to the Nurse's who are working day and night around the Globes."

About his filmography :

Rakesh Moirangthem is from Manipur, India. He completed Senior Secondary in art and 2D Animation Diploma Course before eventually finding his way to the film. Having to work in different capacities as asst. editor, asst. director, Editor & Director. He has truly experienced almost all aspects of film making. Rakesh Moirangthem donned the director's hat and made many several Tele Films, Documentary and digital feature films.

MNA