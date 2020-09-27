3 veteran Iranian artists honored at Resistance film fest.

Jamshid Hashempour:

Hashempour was born March 23, 1944 in Tehran. Hashempour made his film debut in 1968 with ‘White Hell’.

His performance in ‘Weak Point’ in 1983 with a shaved head was a turning point in his career drawing filmmakers’ attention. He, subsequently, starred in a number of movies with the same appearance in that year.

Hashempour’s performance in Iraj Qaderi’s ‘Invasion’ (1984) turned him into one of Iran most popular actor.

The actor has appeared in numerous movies, including ‘Mother’ (1989), ‘The Devoted’ (1991), ‘Swan Song’ (2000), ‘Journey to Tomorrow’ (2001), ‘Poisonous Mushroom’ (2001), ‘The Fifth Reaction’ (2002), ‘My Father’s Farm’ (2003), ‘The Stranger’ (2012), ‘Hush! Girls Don’t Scream’ (2013), ‘Kalashnikov’ (2013) and ‘The Days of Love and Betrayal’ (2013).

Jamal Shoorjeh:

Shoorjeh is one of the filmmakers who has tied his name to the Sacred Defense and Revolution.

In the years, after the victory of eight-year imposed war, he has always been busy producing works about Sacred Defense.

He is one of the few filmmakers in Iranian cinema who has always been concerned with making works with the themes of the values of the Islamic Revolution and the Sacred Defense.

During the imposed war, he departed to the fronts as a cameraman and at the same time began his works Iranian Art Center (Hoze Honari).

He has cooperated with several films like "Flying in the Night" directed by the late Rasoul Malakalipour, "Objective Conditions" directed by Ahmad Reza Garshasbi and "Purple Diamond" directed by Rahim Rahimipour as an assistant director.

Shurjeh, of course, never neglected television and worked in this field and has produced several works including the “Revolution Narrates”, “Shab Cheragh”, “Unknown Cases” and “Curtain of Love”.

Mohsen Ali Akbari:

Mohsen Ali Akbari has always thought about the production of works with the subject of Sacred Defense and had produced several films and serials with the genre of Sacred Defense.

He believes that the cinema of Sacred Defense does not only limited to war films but contains every revolutionary trends.



Inaugurated on September 21st, the event was wrapped up on 27th, coinciding with the Sacred Defence Week covering the sections "Health Defenders" and 21st to 27th November in sections "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Script-writing Competition. "

