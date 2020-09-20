1st press conf. of 16th Resistance Intl. FilmFest. held

Addressing the event, Head of the festival Azimi-Mirabadi underscored that this prestigious festival is being held at the international level.

Answering the question of Iran newspaper’s reporter, he added that over 1,342 works from 128 countries have been submitted to the Health Defender section of the event, underlying that while all over the world is suffering from coronavirus, this section of the festival is warmly welcomed in the country and across the globe.

In response to ILNA reporter, he stressed the need for holding a permanent secretariat in the Association of Revolution and Sacred Defense Cinema.

He also stressed the need for fostering cordial relations and connecting the Sacred Defense Cinema to the Iranian cinema.

Commenting on Sameri section of the event, he added that an important section of Hollywood cinema or the films with the theme of offending the prophets, angels or undermining the human values could be categorized in this section of the event.

Referring to the Festival of Festivals section of the festival, he added so far 2,145 works have been registered in this section.

He added that due to the spread of coronavirus, the festival has not invited the foreign guests.

Azimi-Mirabadi underlined that the Basiji Filmmaker section is a serious and strategic part, added that the future of sacred defense cinema and resistance owes much to the talent of these Basiji forces.

Commenting on the Basiji Section of the festival, he added that over 2,652 works have been submitted to the secretariat of the festival comprising 46 feature-length films.

He added the festival is totally being held at the international level and all the sections but Festival of Festivals and Basiji Filmmakers will be held at the international level.

The festival head noted that so far 8,914 films have been submitted to the event of which 5,000 works are Iranian and rest are from foreign countries.

He added several acclaimed artists including Khosro Sinaei, Hadi Meshkot, Gholamreza Janatkhah Doust, Homayoun Reza Ataroudi and Hossein Fahimi will be honored at the inauguration ceremony of the festival and Jamshid Hashempor, Mohsen Ali Akbari and Jamal Shorjeh would be commemorated in the closing ceremony of the event.

He also expressed the hope that the festival could pave the way for artists and researchers to pursue their activities.

Azimi Mirabadi also kindly appreciated the mass media for covering news of this prestigious intentional cinematic event.

At the end of the event, he also signed the poster of the festival designed by Mohammad-Reza Rasouli.

