Iranian documentary to be screened at Norwegian film fest.

HJ/5033113
TEHRAN, Sep. 27 (MNA) – Iranian documentary 'Divran', directed by Hamid Mir Hosseini, is to be screened at the 28th Oslo Film Festival.
The documentary, produced by Mahdi Malek Ghasemi, narrates the unknown and spiritual wedding customs in Rabor County, Kerman Province, southeast Iran, in where the wedding ceremony lasts for seven continuous days and nights.
