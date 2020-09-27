  1. Culture
Sep 27, 2020, 4:51 AM

Iranian documentary to be screened at Norwegian film fest.

Iranian documentary to be screened at Norwegian film fest.

TEHRAN, Sep. 27 (MNA) – Iranian documentary 'Divran', directed by Hamid Mir Hosseini, is to be screened at the 28th Oslo Film Festival.

The documentary, produced by Mahdi Malek Ghasemi, narrates the unknown and spiritual wedding customs in Rabor County, Kerman Province, southeast Iran, in where the wedding ceremony lasts for seven continuous days and nights.

HJ/5033113

News Code 163995

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News