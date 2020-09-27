Iranian doc. '18 percent' subtitled to be screened in Japan

The job has been done by the Embassy of the Republic of Iran in Japan in collaboration with the General Directorate of Cultural Cooperation and Affairs of Iranians Abroad at Islamic Culture and Communication Organization.

"18 Percent" is about the life of Ali Jalali Farahani, a survivor of chemical weapons who travels to Japan for medical treatment.

Iran's cultural attache in Japan has taken several various measures to let the two countries' people find a better understanding of each other's cultures among which stands having Iranian movies translated and subtitled to be screened in Japan.

As reported, by the present time more than 10 Iranian films, including Bodyguard (2016) by Ebrahim Hatamikia, Vilaieha (2017) by Munir Gheidi, Sweet Taste of Imagination (2014) by Kamal Tabrizi, The Painting Pool (2013) by Maziar Miri, Crazy Rook (2014) by Abolhassan Davoodi, So Close, So Far (2005) by Reza Mirkarimi, and etc. have been subtitled and screened in Japan.

They have been welcomed by Japanese interested in learning the Persian language and culture.

HJ/IRN84055648