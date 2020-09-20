'Silent House' to vie at DMZ Intl. Documentary FilmFest.

'Silent House' is about a family in Tehran whose lives are depicted in decades.

Produced by Elaheh Nobakht, the documentary is the only representative of Iran in this edition of the festival.

In this section of the Docs DMZ Festival, sixteen Asian projects from Iran, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Kazakhstan have been selected to compete for funding.

The Korean Demilitarized Zone, DMZ is the only demilitarized zone in the world. After the settlement of the armistice in 1953, the Demilitarized Zone has been created. It is the leading documentary film festival in Asia with the theme of peace, communication, and life.

Some 122 films from 33 countries are taking part in this festival.

The event kicked off of September 17 and will be finished on September 24 in Goyang, South Korea

