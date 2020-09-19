  1. Culture
'The World's Last House' to be screened in Greece

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – Iranian short piece 'The World's Last House', by Amir Gholami will be screened at the 4th Symi International Film Festival in Greece.

Written by Payam Mahmoudi and Amir Gholami, 'The World's Last House' is about an old man, answering people's letters and solving their problems at a far-off cottage for a long time, who is facing the weirdest challenge of his life.

Amir Gholami, a well-known Kurdish filmmaker in Iran, has previously received two awards of best short film and best director for a short film at Iranian Film Festival (IFF) - San Francisco for his movie 'The Sea Swells'.

The World's Last House' also took part in the 9th Riurau Film Festival in Spain which was held on 28 August- 11 September in Valencia.

It will also take part at the 9th Athens International Digital Film Festival (AIDFF) in Greece. 

The Symi International Film Festival will run from 14 to 18 September 2020. The Symi International Film Festival is held on the small Greek Island of Symi, one of the Dodecanese Islands close to Rhodes.

