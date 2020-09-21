2 Iranian films nominated for award at Busan Intl. FilmFest.

Directed by Navid Mahmoudi, 'Drowning in Holly Water’ is on societal concepts and it specifically goes over the issues two young Afghan immigrants who decide to immigrate to Europe but they have to make a big decision to make it happen.

Mahmoudi brothers have already created a number of successful hits that have attracted national and international attention and consequently they have won a number of awards.

‘A Few Cubic Meters of Love’ directed by Jamshid Mahmoudi not only has bagged many international awards including the Best Film at the Dhaka Int’l Filmfest in Bangladesh, but also it was selected as the Afghan entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 87th Academy Awards.

‘Rona, Azim’s Mother’ and ‘Parting’ are two other award-winning hits they have made.

Directed by Abbas Amini, feature movie 'Slaughterhouse' is one of the main titles which has been accepted into the competition program of the 25th edition of the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

The synopsis of 'Slaughterhouse' reads, "Amir is recently deported from France. Unemployed and idle, he is obliged to stay at his father’s house. For the sake of his father, he gets involved in a horrifying crime which consequently leads him towards the foreign currencies black market. But he knows that the mystery should be unfolded in the last act…"

'Drowning in Holly Water’ and 'Slaughterhouse' are among six films to receive the Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival.

In 2017, BIFF established the Kim Jiseok Award to remember and honour him for championing emerging filmmakers in Korea and around Asia for over 20 years.

The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) held annually in Haeundae-gu, Busan, South Korea, is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia. The first festival, held from 13 to 21 September 1996, was also the first international film festival in Korea.

The main focus of the BIFF is to introduce new films and first-time directors, especially those from Asian countries. Another notable feature is the appeal of the festival to young people, both in terms of the large youthful audience it attracts and through its efforts to develop and promote young talent.

The 25th edition of Busan International Film Festival will be held on 21-30 October, 2020.

ZZ/5029026