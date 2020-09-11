Run-off parliamentary elections kicks off in Iran

Eligible people will cast votes in 3,100 ballot stations in 10 constituencies across the country.

About 100 thousand people are working today to ensure a smooth election.

Given the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, across the country, all individuals including voters, observers at polling stations representatives of nominees, members of the Guardian Council, etc. should strictly observe health guidelines and protocols.

In addition, necessary health protocols are in place in the balloting stations due to the pandemic.

In March, the Guardian Council agreed to postpone the runoff elections because of the COVID-19 spread.

Out of 290 seats in the parliament, the status of 179 seats in the elections of March last year was determined by people’s vote and 11 constituencies have been drawn to the second round.

