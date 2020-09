GORGAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – The second round of 11th parliamentary election was held in West Golestan in cities of Gomishan, Bandar Torkaman, Bandar Gaz and Kordkouy on Fri. with the huge participation of people.

People in this province cast their ballot by fully observing of health protocols and guidelines due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, also known as COVID-19, throughout the country.