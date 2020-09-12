Run-off parliamentary election in Karaj

KARAJ, Sep. 12 (MNA) – The second round of parliamentary election was held in Karaj, Alborz province, on Friday with the participation of people by fully observing health protocols due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

In March, the Guardian Council agreed to postpone the runoff elections at 11th Parliament because of the COVID-19 spread. Out of 290 seats in the parliament, the status of 179 seats in the elections of March last year was determined by people’s vote and 11 constituencies have been drawn to the second round.