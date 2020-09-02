Candidates to start campaigns for 2nd round of Parl. election

Esmaeil Mousavi, the National Elections Committee’s spokesperson, added that all the campaigns should be stopped as of 8:00 A.M (local time) of Thursday, September 10.

The second round of elections will be held on Friday, September 11 to choose the remaining 11 parliamentarians from 11 electoral regions. A total of 22 candidates will compete to represent electoral regions of Lenjan, Bijar, Dehloran, Semirom, Karaj, Eslamabad-e-Gharb, Kordkuy, Kermanshah, Ahvaz, Mianeh, and Zanjan.

Candidates cannot convene gatherings and their campaigns should be organized mainly through social media and TV programs, added the spokesperson.

The 11th Parliamentary election was held on Feb. 21, 2020, across the country.

No candidate secured the required votes in the 11 mentioned electoral regions and the second round will determine the fate of the remaining seats in the Majlis.

The second round of elections was first slated to be held on April 27 but it was postponed due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

