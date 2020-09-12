Final results of 2nd round of Parl election announced

Speaking to reporters on Saturday morning, Esmaeil Mousavi, the National Elections Committee’s spokesperson, told reporters that 10 nominees have gained the required votes to enter the Iranian Parliament.

Lenjan: Hossein Rajaei with 14,127 votes

Bijar: Alireza Zarandian with 10,319 votes

Dehloran: Behzad Alizadeh with 31,287 votes

Semirom: Asghar Salimi with 8,505 votes

Karaj: Alireza Abbasi with 27,010 votes

Eslamabad-e-Gharb: Mojtaba Bakhshipour with 31,022 votes

Kordkuy: Abdoljalal Eirei with 31,225 votes

Kermanshah: Ebrahim Azizi with 21,966 votes

Ahvaz: Shabib Joveyjari with 44,748 votes

Zanjan: Mehdi Bagheri with 14,964 votes

The election in Mianeh was called off as one of the candidates’ qualifications was rejected by the Guardians Council.

The 11th Parliamentary election was held on Feb. 21, 2020, across the country. No candidate secured the required votes in the 11 mentioned electoral regions.

The second round of elections was first slated to be held on April 27 but it was postponed due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHOTO: A woman showing the election stamp on her birth certification after voting in 2nd round of the Parliamentary election in Golestan province on Friday (Mahsa Safari / Mehr News Agency)

