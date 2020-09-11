Iran COVID-19 update: 115 deaths, 2,313 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 397,801 with the death toll standing at 22,913.

According to Lari, 3,753 patients are in critical condition while 342,539 patients have recovered.

So far, 3,507,938 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures on Friday, 28,026,967 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 908,002 and recoveries amounting to 20,104,939.

Certainly, the best way for the Iranian people to appreciate martyrs who defended their health and their efforts is to observe the three principles of social distancing, constant hand washing, and wearing the face masks.

