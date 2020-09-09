Over 27.7m people infected by COVID-19 globally

According to Worldometer figures on Wednesday, 27,738,971 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 901,869 and recoveries amounting to 19,832,690.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 6,514,231 cases and 194,032 deaths.

India comes in second place with 4,370,128 infections and 73,923 fatalities.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brazil surged to 127,517, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 4,165,124.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 1,035,789, with a total death toll of 17,993.

Peru comes in the next place with 696,190 infections and 30,123 deaths.

It is followed by Colombia (679,513), Mexico (642,860), South Africa (640,441), Spain (534,513), Argentina (500,034), and Chile (425,541) in terms of infection.

Iran also announced that some 391,112 patients have so far tested positive with the virus in the country, of whom 337,414 have recovered and a total of 22,542 have lost their lives.

ZZ/