No chance for US to activate snapback mechanism: Ulyanov

He said, "Almost all members of the UNSC have made it clear that the United States cannot be considered a participant member of the JCPOA."

"As a result, Americans' efforts to launch Snapback are legally worthless," he underlined in an interview with IRNA.

"The US is trying to suggest that the Snapback mechanism has begun and time is running out," he said, " It seems that they are to announce on September 20 that the deadline has expired and all previous sanctions on Iran will be re-imposed. But this is just what Americans think."

Being asked about his views about the cooperation level between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Ulyanov said, "As of the implementation of the JCPOA, the IAEA has reported a high level of cooperation from Iran... The recent IAEA report indicates Iran's cooperation, as well."

Delivering a report on Friday, September 4, about the level of Iran’s heavy water uranium complies with the JCPOA limits, the International Atomic Energy Agency declared that Iran’s heavy water stockpile is less than 130 tons, which is in compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The IAEA report also says Iran has continued its policy to increase its low-enriched uranium stockpiles, Reuters reported.

Iran currently has 2,015 kilograms of stockpiled Enriched Uranium which is 534 kilograms more than the amount stated in the previous report of the Agency, it added.

Accordingly, Iran's amount of enriched uranium stockpile has reached 10 times more than JCPOA limits.

The report comes after Iran voluntarily granted the IAEA access to two sites specified by the UN nuclear agency in late August during a Tehran visit by the IAEA chief, Rafael Grossi.

