Path which US pursues nothing but dead-end: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the path that the United States is pursuing is surely a dead-end and Washington has no other choice but to return from this path.

“The miscalculation of America since 2018 has been based on the presumption that it can force Iranian nation into its knees by imposing economic pressure … the Iranian people resisted against all pressures; US will not achieve its aim, although it is creating difficulty for our people. US has distorted its own image in the UN Security Council, in the international community, and even in its own country,” said Rouhani while speaking in a cabinet session on Wednesday.

“They surely feel regret and should return. And they will return. This path is dead-end for America. US has no other way but to return, otherwise, it will face a thick wall,” he added.

