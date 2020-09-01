JCPOA members not recognize US as a party to deal: Araghchi

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in Austrian capital Vienna on Tue.

He, who had travelled to Vienna for participating in JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting, reiterated that members of Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, do not recognize US as JCPOA participant, saying that the United States is not authorized to snap back trigger mechanism or implement UNSCR 2231.

The remaining parties to JCPOA call the US efforts in New York to use snapback trigger mechanism ‘illegal and ineffective’ and believe that this measure cannot be effective, Araghchi emphasized.

Possible US moves were also discussed in today’s JCPOA Joint Commission meeting, he said, adding, “All these members unanimously emphasized that JCPOA is a major diplomatic achievement and should be preserved.”

Parties to JCPOA called for the full implementation of the deal and there are differences of opinion with regards to reducing Iran’s JCPOA commitments, he underlined.

“Naturally, we also want them (parties involved in nuclear talks) to fully comply with their obligations to lift sanctions but in today's meeting, it was decided not to get into these issues and to address the main issue which is the preservation of JCPOA,” Iran’s deputy foreign minister added.

The remaining members of JCPOA convened in Vienna on Tue. evening to take another step towards maintaining JCPOA in the face of US unilateralist policies. The meeting was held at the level of Deputy Ministers and Political Directors of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran and 4 + 1 Group, co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Secretary-General of the European Union External Action Service Helga Schmid.

