JCPOA participants unanimously reject US-triggered Snapback

Last week, United Nations Security Council President Dian Triansyah Djani said he was not in a position to take any further action in relation to the US effort to reimpose UN sanctions against Iran, citing a lack of consensus. On August 20, 13 of the Council's 15 members abstained from or voted against the US resolution to reimpose restrictions, Sputnik News reported.

Moscow considers Washington's attempt to impose anti-Iran sanctions on September 20 'legally void', and all participants to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal have refused to recognize the legitimacy of the US's recent effort to trigger snapback sanctions at the UN, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said.

"We are forced to deal with an administration in the US which rejects common sense," Ryabkov said, speaking to journalists on Tuesday.

