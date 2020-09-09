Iran to return to JCPOA commitments if sanctions lifted

In a tweet on Wednesday, Ulyanov wrote, “Iranian deviations from #JCPOA commitments are a direct result of US pressure. Terminate illegal sanctions and Iran will immediately return to full compliance. Instead US is going to continue its failed policy which is detrimental for regional security and non-proliferation.”

These remarks came as Pompeo referred to IAEA’s report on Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile on Tuesday and noted, “Iran's uranium stockpile is reportedly more than 10 times the limit set by the JCPOA. The E3 and other nations must wake up to the reality that the nuclear deal is history and should join us in imposing strong sanctions.”

He further claimed that Pressure and comprehensive talks are the only path forward.

