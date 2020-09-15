All countries must take all possible measures to save JCPOA

In an interview with RIA Novosti on Tue., he described “JCPOA” as a victory for “Multilateral Diplomacy” and urged countries to take all possible steps to preserve and safeguard this landmark nuclear deal with Iran.

He said that the Secretariat of the United Nations would coordinate itself with the UN Security Council (UNSC) with regards to the issues related to JCPOA.

RIA Novosti has not yet released further details of this interview.

Guterres' remarks come as the US government seeks to revive international sanctions against Iran by unilaterally interpreting the text of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on August 27 claimed that international sanctions against Iran would return on September 20 (Greenwich Mean Time) following a US announcement to the UN Security Council (UNSC) on August 21.

Pompeo’s claim comes as many members of the UN Security Council have questioned the United States’ interpretation of the legitimacy of its announcement to start processing of returning sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

For instance, China's envoy to the United Nations reiterated at the UN Security Council meeting on August 25 that members of the UN Security Council believe that US statement to the Security Council on Iran should not be considered as the beginning of an automatic returning of sanctions on Iran.

At the same meeting, Russia's envoy to the United Nations said that last week's letter penned by the United States to the president of the UN Security Council, calling for return of sanctions against Iran, could not be considered as an official announcement under Article 11 of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

The President of the UN Security Council in the meeting of the Council held on August 25 in response to a question of envoys of Russia and China on US request for activating Snapback Trigger Mechanism against Iran announced that this Council is in no position to carry out more measures in this respect.

