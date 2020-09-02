US snapback attempt null, void: Ulyanov

In a Tuesday tweet, Ulyanov wrote, "The Joint Commission on #JCPOA reaffirmed today common conviction of its participants that #US, who withdrew from this agreement on 8 May 2018, can not be considered a nuclear deal participant (i.e. #snapback attempt is null and void)."

Earlier, he also wrote in another tweet, "The Joint Commission on #JCPOA at its meeting today in Vienna confirmed that the nuclear deal is a key element of the global non-proliferation architecture."

The meeting of the Joint Commission to the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was held on Tuesday. It was co-chaired by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and European External Action Service Secretary-General Helga Maria Schmid.

Following the meeting, the Commission released a statement and reaffirmed the importance of preserving the agreement recalling that it is a key element of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture.

Participants also “reaffirmed that the United States unilaterally announced its cessation of participation in the JCPOA on 8 May 2018 and that it had not participated in any JCPOA-related activities subsequently… therefore [it] could not be considered as a participant State.”

Earlier, Washington announced plans to trigger the snapback mechanism to reimpose all UN sanctions against Iran after failing to get the UN Security Council to pass a resolution aiming to indefinitely extend the arms UN embargo on Iran.

