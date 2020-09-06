Lawmakers urged to take appropriate measure if DRM activated

The students urged parliamentarians to approve rules for collecting IAEA’s surveillance cameras, expelling IAEA inspectors, and then complete withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), exiting from Additional Protocol (AP) and even from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM) is activated by the US at the UN Security Council (UNSC).

Students’ Basij (Volunteer Forces) Department of 307 universities of the country in a letter penned to the representatives at Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission pointed to the US anti-Iran moves for activating ‘Snapback Trigger Mechanism’ under JCPOA and emphasized that Parliament should take urgent measures to deal with the US behavior in this respect.

JCPOA member states in the recent Joint Commission Meeting in the Austrian capital Vienna condemned the US move on activating Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM) and added, “Given the US withdrawal from JCPOA in May 2018, it is not authorized to snap back trigger mechanism and it is unlikely that these countries could succeed to resume Iran sanctions.”

This is while that the US, despite these statements and instead of using Paragraph 36 and 37 of JCPOA, has used Paragraphs 10 and 11 of UNSCR 2231 which is a clear violation of agreement within the framework of JCPOA.

MA/FNA13990616000102