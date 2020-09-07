Iranian animation 'The Last Fiction' to be screened in US

The animation first is supposed to be screened online through well-known American platforms and then it will be released as Video on-demand (VOD) in the US from October 2020.

'The Last Fiction’ is an open interpretation of the story of 'Zahhak', a page from one of the central tales of the 'Book of Kings/Shahnameh’ written by acclaimed Persian poet Ferdowsi between 977 and 1010.

The film follows Zahhak's treacherous rise to the throne in Jamkard in Persia. The young and naïve hero Afaridoun will have to save the kingdom and its people from darkness. But he must first conquer his own demons in this portrayal of Persian mythology which reveals human nature.

It recently won the Best Feature Animation award at 6th Epic ACG Fest in California, US, and is one of the 32 submissions for this year's Animated Feature category of the Academy Awards.

The voice cast includes top Iranian actors such as Leila Hatami ('A Separation'), Parviz Parastui ('Today') and Ashkan Khatibi ('So Close, So Far').

'The Last Fiction’ premiered at Annecy, the world’s top animation film festival in France, and won several awards at international film festivals including the best feature animation award at the 3rd international South American films festival in Chile, and Best Animated Future Film at the 16th edition of San Diego International Kids' Film Festival in the US.

