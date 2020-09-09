BFI London FilmFest. to host 4 Iranian titles

Directed by Jafar Najafi, ‘Asho’ is the story of a young boy who knows not only how to deal with goats, but also about films. He tries to see at least one film a day. His favorite director is Tim Burton. Always on the road (Asho means “eagle”), the Iranian shepherd’s son dreams of being an actor.

Iranian short documentary ‘Asho’ has also taken part at the 34th edition of the Fribourg International Film Festival (FIFF) in Switzerland and the 12th Millennium Documentary Film Festival in Belgium, slated for March 27 to April 4 in the capital Brussels.

'Asho' has received a special mention at the 62nd International Leipzig Festival For Documentary And Animated Film in Germany.

'Shatranj-e baad' by Mohammad Reza Aslani is about a first lady of a noble house who has died and now there is a conflict between the remainders for taking over her heritage.

Directed by Farnoosh Samadi, '180 Degree Rule' is about a school teacher from Tehran who is preparing to attend a wedding in northern Iran. When her husband suddenly forbids her to go, she makes a choice that will place her on a painful path to atonement.

It will be also screened at a competition section at Toronto International Film Festival in Canada.

'Witness' by Ali Asgari will be screened in the BFI London Film Festival in the UK.

The BFI London Film Festival is an annual film festival founded in 1957 and held in the United Kingdom, running for two weeks in October with co-operation from the British Film Institute. It screens more than 300 films, documentaries and shorts from approximately 50 countries.

The event will be held on October 7-18, in London, the UK.

