Bulgaria's Golden Kuker fest. hosts two Iranian titles

Directed by Hassn Soltani, 'The Fisherman and Spring' is based on Mojgan Kalhor’s illustrated children’s book ‘The Fisherman and Spring’, which tells the story of a fisherman who lives in a snowy region with a very long winter. The Fisherman supposes that the spring has lost its way to the region, therefore he starts searching for it. A little fish and a group of birds also join him in searching for the missing spring.

It had been nominated for audience and special jury awards at the 11th Annual Providence Children’s Film Festival in the US. It had been also selected as award finalist at the 35th edition of Cartoon Club – International Festival of Animation Cinema, Comics and Games, in Italy. The animation had been accepted into the competition program of 15th Lago Film Fest in Italy, too.

'Hero' by Kianoush Abedi narrates the story of a woodcutter couple who live in the forest and do not have children. As a result of an incident, the woodcutter finds a piece of wood that has a human temperament. He and his wife accept this piece of wood as their child and raise it.

The animation enjoys its first international screening at International Animation Film Festival (IAFF) – Golden Kuker Sofia.

The International Animation Film Festival (IAFF) – Golden Kuker Sofia, started its activity in October 2010 in Sofia and is the first festival of the art of animated films in Bulgaria since the new century. It is held every spring in May and is one of the most attractive cultural events in Bulgaria! The festival is a bridge between professionals from all over the world and succeeds in showing the best of Bulgarian and world animation, aiming to stimulate the creative expressions of animators from all over the world.

The event kicked off on 1 September and will be finished on 6 September.

