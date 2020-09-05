'Tangle' to take part at New Zealand's Show Me Shorts fest.

‘Tangle’ is a war story narrating the separation of people from their homeland due to war and the subsequent crisis.

It won the best animated short film of the year at the 11th edition of the Iran Independent Animation Celebration, held at the Abbas Kiarostami Hall of the Farabi Cinema Foundation in Tehran on Thursday.

The film also brought its creator Maliheh Gholamzadeh the best director award. It also won the Association Internationale du Film d’Animation (ASIFA) award.

Show Me Shorts is Aotearoa New Zealand’s leading international short film festival, , bringing Kiwi and international shorts to theatres throughout New Zealand. It screens a selection of short films from New Zealand and around the world in cinemas nationwide each Spring.

The 15th edition of the festival will be held on 2-28 October 2020 in New Zealand.

ZZ/5014543