3rd joint Book Fair of Iran, Afghanistan to be held in Nov.

Speaking in an interview with FNA on Thu., the Deputy Head of Center for International Cultural Studies of Islamic Culture and Relations Organizations Mojtaba Norouzi reiterated that the Third Joint Book Exhibition of Iran and Afghanistan will be held at Kabul University on Nov. 2-12, 2020 in the presence of outstanding publishers of the two countries.

In this prestigious exhibition, 40 Iranian publishers and 40 Afghan publishers will take part, he added.

In the course of organizing the exhibition, certain programs including night of poetry and specialized tutorial workshops will be held in the presence of enthusiasts by fully observing of health protocols due to the outbreak of coronavirus global pandemic.

The 3rd edition of the book exhibition of Islamic Republic of Iran will be held in cooperation with the ministries of Intelligence and Culture of Afghanistan jointly.

Dr. Javadi, Deputy Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance for Cultural Affairs and Jebeli, Deputy IRIB Chief for International Affairs will attend the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition.

