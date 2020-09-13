Three Iranian animations screened at French cinemas

The international department of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults announced that three Iranian animations were screened in the form of a feature film entitled "The Crow and the Amazing Sparrow" in French cinemas.

"The Crow and the Amazing Sparrow" was released in France for the second time. The film is a combination of three animated short films namely, "The Crow that Wanted to Be the Strongest" directed by Mohammad Ali Soleimanzadeh, “Once Upon a Time a Crow” directed by Abdullah Alimorad, and "The Sparrow and Cotton Seed" Directed by Morteza Ahadi.

Since 2001, 48 short Iranian animations have been screened in France, some of which have even been dubbed into French as well.

