Iranian animation 'Eaten' to be screened in US

Iranian animation, ‘Eaten’ which has been selected as one of the best films at the New York International Children's Film Festival, will be screened for a year in some cinemas and virtual programs in the United States and North American countries from October 2020.

New York International Children's Film Festival is an annual Oscar-qualifying film festival founded by Eric Beckman and Emily Shapiro in 1997 "to support the creation and dissemination of thoughtful, provocative, and intelligent film for children and teens ages 3-18."

The film is about life in a mysterious and unknown planet, a rabbit-like creature is eaten, but that's not the end of the story.

The animation has been also selected to be screen at the 10th edition of Supertoon International Animation Festival in Croatia, the 14th edition of The Toronto Animated Image Society (TAIS) in Canada, and FluXus Animation Film Festival in the Netherlands.

ZZ/5019634