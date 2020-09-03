Iranian animation 'The Rotation' to via at 10 intl. filmfests

The short Animation “The Rotation” is scheduled to be screen at the following International Film Festivals:

35th Fort Lauderdale Festival in the US, 32nd Girona Festival in Spain, 23rd Arpa festival in the US, 17th Cheongju festival in South Korea, 14th FIMUCITÉ festival in Tenerife, Spain, 13th Animasyros Festival in Greece, 13th Iranian festival in the US, 12th NewFilmmaker Festival in the US, 10th X Encuentro Para Cinéfagos Festival in Colombia, and 12th Oregon State Festival in the US.

