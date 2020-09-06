Haniyeh, Nasrallah stress Hamas-Hezbollah cooperation

In this meeting the two sides underlined the significance of expanding mutual ties.

During the meeting, they discussed the political and military developments in Palestine and Lebanon, the dangers Palestine is faced with, especially the Deal of the Century and the plan to normalize the Arab rulers' relations with the usurping Zionist regime as well as the nation's responsibility towards it.

Haniyeh and Nasrallah also stressed the stability of the axis of resistance against all pressures and threats, as well as strengthening relations between Hezbollah and Hamas.

Leading a high ranking delegation, Haniyeh arrived in Beirut last Tuesday.

This is his first trip to Beirut in the past 27 years.

He met in Beirut on Wednesday with the Islamic Jihad Leader Ziad al-Nakhalah and Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Bari.

According to Al-Manar, Haniyeh and Nakhale discussed cooperation between the two Palestinian Resistance movements and ways to coordinate their actions in response to the ongoing blockade of the Gaza strip, US President Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan and the normalization agreement between the Zionist entity and the UAE.

The meeting was also attended by members of the two Resistance groups.

Hamas’ senior representative in Lebanon Osama Hamdan said Haniyeh will meet Sayyed Nasrallah during his visit to Beirut, stressing that ties between the Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance movements is ‘strategic’.

On Thursday Haniyeh and al-Nakhale participated in a video conference called by Palestinian Authority Chief Mahmoud Abbas with the participation of all Palestinian factions to discuss the Israeli UAE deal.

